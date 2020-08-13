Austin Peay State University receives estate gift in James G. and Christa N. Holleman Scholarship Endowment for APSU Students

Clarksville, TN – The James G. and Christa N. Holleman estate recently provided substantial funding for the James G. and Christa N. Holleman Scholarship Endowment. The endowed scholarship was established in 2010 by the Hollemans to support students in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be currently enrolled at APSU with a major in business and a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Undergraduate students at the sophomore, junior and senior levels are eligible to receive this award.

Preference will be given to students who are residents of Montgomery County. Recipients must reapply each year to renew this scholarship.

James G. and Christa N. Holleman were both Clarksville natives and leaders in the community. They supported a variety of Austin Peay State University initiatives throughout their lives. Mr. Holleman was a founding director, president and chairman of the Austin Peay State University Foundation.

Mrs. Holleman served on the Austin Peay State University Advisory Council. They have four children – James Granville Holleman III, former president of the APSU Foundation John “Mark” Holleman (’87), Robert Dudley Holleman and Martha Elizabeth Holleman.

“Making a difference in people’s lives is what my parents were all about,” Mark Holleman said. “We are so proud of this permanent example of my parents’ commitment to students and to Austin Peay.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

