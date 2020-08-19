101st Airborne Division welcomes home redeploying Soldiers

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) today welcomed home more than 110 Soldiers returning from their deployment to Africa.

The Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reunited with their Families following a brief ceremony on the division parade field.

While deployed, the Soldiers supported the East Africa Response Force, which provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations across Africa.

The EARF operates under the auspices of United States Africa Command.

The Soldiers welcomed home today deployed from Fort Campbell in May.

The EARF has been called upon in the recent past. In January, the EARF deployed to Manda Bay, Kenya, following the attack on the Kenya Defense Force base there.

