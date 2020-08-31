Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce September 2020 Events

Clarksville, TN – On September 2nd, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting virtually at noon, with guest speaker Robin Burton, Executive Director of the CMCSS Education Foundation.

To attend, please follow the link via Zoom on the Chamber website. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

The Chamber and Leadership Clarksville will host Political forums to educate members and the local community on the platforms of candidates running for State General, Circuit Court Clerk, and City of Clarksville elected positions on the ballot for November 3rd, 2020. This year’s forums will be available after September 30th for viewing on CDE Lightband Channel 6 and www.clarksvillechamber.com. Reminder: Voter Registration deadline is October 5th and early voting will be October 14th-29th. For more information contact Montgomery County Veterans Plaza, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 404 www.mcgtn.org/election.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s twenty-sixth annual Chamber Golf Scramble, Wednesday, Sept. 30th at Swan Lake Golf Course. Registration and lunch are sponsored by Jersey Mike’s; lunch will begin at 11:00am with a shotgun start at 12:00pm. Members are encouraged to form their own foursome; teams will be otherwise assigned. Prizes will be given for 1st Place Team, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Hole. Cost is $75.00 per player and includes greens fees, half cart, lunch, dinner and beverages. Dinner will be sponsored by Domino’s. To register, contact Jennifer at 931.245.4342 or *protected email*

In an effort to adhere to recommendations related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we will not have a Business After Hours or any large gatherings during the month of September. We are planning for in-person meetings as well as virtual – please continue to watch your email/social media for updates. If you have questions or need more information, please contact the office at 931.245.4341.

