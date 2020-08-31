|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Dunbar Cave Road Area Wide Water Outage Planned
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an area wide water outage at 9:00am, weather permitting, on Dunbar Cave Road from Kimberly Drive to Idaho Springs Road and connected roads and streets for water main line maintenance and water valve installation.
Area residents may also experience low water pressure during the work.
The following roads listed in the Idaho Springs, Dunbar Dell, Woodland Estates, Wingate and Wingate West subdivisions will also be included in the water outage.
Water Outage
The water main line and water valve work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
