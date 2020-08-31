|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,781 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, August 31st, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 151,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Monday, August 31st, 2020. That is an increase of 1,781 cases from Sunday’s 149,469. There have been 1,704 (+6) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been eight new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 2,475. There has been thirty deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
One new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,886. There have been twenty six deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 710. There has been ten deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 913. There has been nine deaths in Dickson County because of the virus. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is ninety three. There have been four new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at 257. There has been five death in Benton County due to the virus.
No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 168. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been thirteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 637. There have been eight deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
Five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 460. There has been five deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There has been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is ninety six.
There have been three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 861. There have been ten deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 23,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 31 cases from Sunday’s 23,430. There have been 259 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 6,014,013 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 31,321 cases in 24 hours from Sunday’s 5,982,692. There have now been 183,355 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 566 deaths from Sunday’s 182,789.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
