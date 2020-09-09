APSU Softball Dugout Dish — Govs already working hard in the new normal

Clarksville, TN – Hi, my name is Morgan McMahon and I am a sophomore outfielder from Chapin, South Carolina.

After a disappointing ending of our season in March 2020, Team 36 is finally back on campus this fall trying to adapt to the new normal.

We started off last week with our conditioning test, followed by hitting groups this week. The team has also been weightlifting every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and conditioning on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.

Not only are we working on our strength and conditioning, but APSU Athletics is growing as well.

This past Friday, we got to work out in the new Indoor Training Facility, which is available to all student athletes.

Team 36 has also been meeting with Austin Peay State University’s sports psychologist once a week to do mindfulness.

Mindfulness is 45 minutes of the team doing different activities and being vulnerable by expressing our goals and assets to each other in order to understand each other better as a family.

I’m excited to see what this upcoming season has in store for us and as always, Let’s Go Peay!

After seeing a promising 2020 season come to an abrupt end in March due to the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team heads into the 2021 season with high expectations and a work ethic to match. This is ‘Dugout Dish’ a blog where each student-athlete on the team will take an opportunity to write a post highlighting the goings on of the squad, beginning with fall training and continuing all the way through the 2021 season.

