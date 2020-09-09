Austin Peay State University students to walk in solidarity at ‘The Unity Step’

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, September 10th, 2020, Austin Peay State University (APSU) students will participate at 5:30pm in “The Unity Step” – a solidarity walk on nearby trails to show they’re united in navigating social unrest affecting the country.

“At this event, we encourage students to join us as we walk united to symbolize how Austin Peay State University values each and every one of its students no matter the race, ethnic background or sexual orientation,” said Kito Aruh, APSU’s Student Government Association president, in a recent email to the student body.

“Austin Peay State University stands will all its students in such trying times in our country and institution,” Aruh stated.

The event will have free T-shirts, food and speakers. Students also will sign a banner. Masks and physical distancing will be required. The event is open to APSU students and employees.

The Unity Step is sponsored by the Student Government Association, Student Life and Engagement and the Wilber N. Daniel African American Cultural Center.

The walk originally was to happen during the first week of classes, but inclement weather from Hurricane Laura forced its postponement.

For more information, go to https://peaylink.campuslabs.com/engage/event/6389595.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics