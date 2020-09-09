Riverfest to come to a close Saturday with Fireworks Display

Clarksville, TN – With the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic still having a widespread impact, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department adapted the traditional three-day Riverfest celebration into nearly two weeks of in-person and virtual events.

Riverfest 2020 will come to a close on Saturday, September 12th with a fireworks display from 9:00pm-9:15pm near Kings Run Bark Park inside Liberty Park. The park gates will be closed until 6:00pm on September 12th in preparation for the event.

Parking

Limited parking inside of Liberty Park will be available.

To maintain proper social distancing, patrons viewing the fireworks at Liberty Park must stay in their vehicle or immediately next to it. Cars will be parked in alternating spaces.

There will be no pre-show activities prior to the fireworks. Visitors are also encouraged to find parking around the area outside of the park to view the show. The fireworks will be shot higher than normal, which will allow viewing further from the park. Citizens viewing the fireworks outside of Liberty Park are encouraged to practice social distancing by remaining at their vehicles.

While the park will be closed until 6:00pm, boats with trailers will be allowed access to the boat ramp parking area from 7:00am-5:00pm or until the parking area has been filled. No boats may exit the parking area after 8:00pm or until the park is empty.

Additionally, Zinc Plant Road and the Zinc Plant Bridge will be closed to traffic from 9:00pm-10:00pm for the fireworks show. Guests should expect long delays on Riverside Drive and Highway 48-13 before and after the event.

Liberty Park Grill Customers

Liberty Park Grill will be operating from 11:00am-10:00pm on September 12th. Beginning at 6:00pm, guests can pay a fee of $20.00 to park at the restaurant. Each paying vehicle will receive a $20.00 voucher redeemable for food and drink at Liberty Park Grill. The voucher is valid from September 12th – September 20th.

The following are prohibited:

Solicitation.

Pets.

Drugs.

Alcoholic beverages.

Fighting or foul language.

Personal fireworks.

Personal grills.

Weapons, except as provided by TCA 39-17-13.

Drones.

Other Riverfest activities remaining this week are:

Movies in the Park presenting “Onward,” from Disney and Pixar, on Friday, September 11th

The Clarksville Downtown Market will host Riverfest Day on Saturday, September 12th. complete with deals from market vendors and multiple food trucks. WAY FM 88.3 will be onsite playing music with promotional items available.

The Riverfest Juried Art Show will showcase selected artwork at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday, September 10th; 5:00pm-8:00pm Friday, September 11th; and 10:00am-3:00pm Saturday, September 12th.

The Riverfest Cardboard Boat Regatta will be at 1:00pm Saturday, September 12th. Teams will build cardboard boats and set sail on the Cumberland River.

The Riverfest Virtual 5K will continue until September 12th, 2020. $10.00 for 1 Mile and $20.00 for 5K.

More information about Riverfest 2020 can be found at ClarksvilleRiverfest.com.

