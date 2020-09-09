Clarksville area Pets of the Week for September 9th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of September 9th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Buddy is handsome 7-month-old male mixed breed puppy. This guy is a love bug. He is high energy and loves to give kisses. Buddy would make an excellent companion.

Buttermere is stunning all white adult female domestic medium hair. She has been at the shelter for over 3-month. Her front paws are declawed. Buttermere is vetted and litter box trained. She is a very sweet cat who likes to have her head rubbed. She may do best in a home without small children.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Aries is a 2-year-old, 48-pound neutered male German shepherd/Shiba Inu mix. He is house and crate trained and gets along well with other dogs but prefers a home without children for now. Aries was abandoned by his owner and needs a home with lots of love and structure. He loves people but low-growls when being reprimanded, so a slightly more experienced dog owner that can redirect this behavior would be ideal.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Elaine is a 2-year-old female tripod kitty. Her front left leg was amputated before she came to the rescue. Her legs are short, and she is longhaired, she makes an endearing picture as she gets about. Her blue-gray fur is gorgeous. Elaine is very timid around other cats. She loves people and loves to snuggle. She will do best in a household where she is somewhat protected and catered to. She is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends noon to 4 or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Blue is a 5-6-year-old neutered male treeing walker coonhound. He is fully vetted and has settled in nicely to be a family companion pet. He knows some basic commands, does well on a leash, and is doing well on house-training.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stonewall is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair with unusual markings and mesmerizing green eyes. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Stonewall is a friendly boy and would make and excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Capone is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is house and crate trained and gets along great with children and most other dogs. He is a big boy who sometimes does not know his own strength. He is very treat motivated and loves to play with balls. Capone is truly a sensitive dog inside and out. He has some anxiety issues and needs a patient person to continue his progress.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Diddy is a beautiful 11-year-old spayed female schnauzer/poodle mix. She is fully vetted and house trained. Diddy loves affection and will be a loyal companion. She gets along well with other dogs and still has allot of spunk.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chessy is an adult spayed female pit bull terrier mix who was rescued from animal control after she had her puppies. She is house trained, well mannered, and fully vetted. Cheesy loves people and children. This beautiful girl is selective of other dogs, so dog parks may not be a great option.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

