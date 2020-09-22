Customs House Museum and Cultural Center Welcomes a New Era with the Grand Illumination

Clarksville, TN – One of the state’s most photographed structures, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in Downtown Clarksville, will soon be as photogenic after dark as it has been in the daytime.

The Museum is adding a new feature to the historic 1898 Post Office and Customs House building that proudly graces the corner of South Second Street and Commerce Street.

“It has been a longtime dream of Museum leadership to illuminate the magnificent limestone façade, slate roof and copper ornaments of this unique landmark. Now, the Museum will finally fulfill this dream,” commented Museum Executive Director Frank Lott

Thanks to the financial support of three primary sponsors: CDE Lightband, Planters Bank and the Mike O’ Malley family, the Museum has added full-spectrum LED lighting to the roof and prepped the building for its first-ever nighttime debut. Lott went on to say that the lighting will be celebrated publicly when the sponsors will flip the switch on the night of October 3rd, beginning at 7:00pm.

“The pandemic has everyone in a bit of a fog,” explains Lott. “We’re hoping with this project that we can bring a bit of positivity and a renewed sense of optimism to the community. We want people to realize that there is light at the end of this. This iconic structure will be seen as never before – as a shining beacon on a hill allowing the beauty of this treasured gem to shine as a beacon of community pride.”

The public is invited to attend the Grand Illumination ceremony held outdoors at the Museum’s 200 South Second Street location. Moving forward, the Museum roof will illuminate every night in themed colors for holidays, special remembrances or community celebrations to show support for the people who call Clarksville home.

The Grand Illumination is a free public event culminating an online giving campaign that the Museum has staged in place of their annual Flying High fundraiser. Donations given during the fundraising campaign help replace income lost during COVID-19 Coronavirus. Donations vital to the Museum’s success go towards educational programming, exhibits and collections.

The campaign total will be announced at the Grand Illumination on October 3rd. Donations can be made online at www.customshousemuseum.org/the-grand-illumination-2020/.

A portion of South Second Street from Commerce Street to Mumford Alley will close to traffic from 3:00pm until 9:00pm on Saturday, October 3rd for the event. This will allow viewers to watch the illumination from various locations around the Museum and Montgomery County Courthouse property.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

Related Stories

Sections

Topics