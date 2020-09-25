Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Low Water Pressure Affecting Dunbar Cave Road, Idaho Springs Road Area

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, September 25th, 2020, Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports that water main work on Dunbar Cave Road is causing low water pressure on Dunbar Cave Road from Hay Market Road to Old Russellville Pike and on Idaho Springs from Hay Market Road to Old Russellville Pike.

Low water pressure is also affecting the Idaho Springs subdivision including Christel Springs Drive, Christel Springs Court, Wells Court and Springs Inn Road.

Intermittent water outages may also affect the aforementioned area while utility workers install a water valve on Dunbar Cave Road to increase water pressure for the vicinity.

The water valve work is expected to take several hours to complete in order to fully restore water pressure and water service. Updates will be posted when more information on the work progress becomes available.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

