|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Series History between Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills Newer: Central Civitan BBQ Chicken Dinners event set for Saturday, October 24th »
AAA says Distracted Driving More Than Just Talking, Texting on Your Phone
Nashville, TN – AAA believes no life is worth losing to distraction. Focused drivers save lives. AAA urges all drivers to pay attention and focus on the road during this National Distracted Driving Awareness month and all year long.
“Nationwide, nearly 3,000 people are killed in crashes involving a distracted driver, contributing to the 36,560 lives lost to crashes on U.S. roadways in 2018,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“There is no excuse for being distracted behind the wheel when injuring or killing someone is the potential cost,” Cooper stated.
Distractions include more than texting. Anything that diverts attention from driving – eating and drinking, adjusting the navigation, or picking your next podcast, talking to other passengers, or talking or texting on the phone—can result in a fatal injury.
Despite what some drivers may think, hands-free is not risk-free. Even with your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel, you are not safe unless your mind is focused on the drive.
Sobering Statistics
AAA’s Top Tips to Avoid Distractions While Driving
Tennessee’s “Hands Free” Law
Tennessee’s “Hands Free” Law took effect on July 1st, 2019 and prohibits hand-held cell phone or mobile device use for all drivers. Violation of the law is a Class C misdemeanor and will cost you a $50.00 fine for the first offense.
For more information, visit handsfreetn.com.
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
SectionsNews
TopicsAAA, Distracted Driving, Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Hands Free Tennessee, Megan Cooper, Nashville, Nashville TN, Tennessee, The Auto Club Group
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed