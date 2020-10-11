Tennessee Officials, Members of the Rhodes College Community Praise Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Nashville, TN – Since President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the United States Supreme Court, figures across Tennessee have weighed in.

Tennessee Delegation

Senator Lamar Alexander: “I have voted to confirm Justices Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh based upon their intelligence, character and temperament. I will apply the same standard when I consider Judge Barrett’s nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-2): “When I hear folks say #AmyConeyBarrett can’t help raise a family and have a career I think of my sweet Momma.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (TN-3): “I support President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. She is a qualified and principled judge with a proven track record of upholding our constitution. She will be a great addition to our nation’s highest court.”

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-4): “Amy Coney Barrett has impeccable credentials as a jurist and would make a fine addition to the Supreme Court. Her life experiences, scholarship, and previous judicial work all point to her being an excellent justice capable of making constitutional decisions in line with precedent and original intent. I urge the Senate to move forward expeditiously.”

Rep. David Kustoff (TN-8): “I applaud President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Throughout her career, Judge Barrett has shown an unwavering commitment to the Constitution. As a former law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, in her private law practice, and as a law professor, Judge Amy Coney Barrett has unique experience and expertise to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Furthermore, I am proud that a graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis has received this nomination from the President. I fully support the President’s selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court and look forward to her confirmation by the United States Senate.”

State Officials

Governor Bill Lee: “I believe she also carries the principles and has a desire to uphold the principles that a vast majority of Tennesseans hold, specifically regarding Second Amendment rights and the right to life. I believe she is a highly qualified candidate and I look forward to her swift confirmation.”

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery: “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional jurist and will make an exceptional justice. She appreciates that a judge’s role is not to create the law but to apply the Constitution and the laws of the United States as written. I encourage the Senate to give her a respectful hearing and a speedy vote. And I hope that many of those who are anxious about her nomination will over time come to appreciate her commitment to the rule of law and her fidelity to our Constitution.”

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally: “Congratulations to Amy Coney Barret on her nomination to the Supreme Court by @realdonaldtrump. A strong, conservative jurist who will interpret the law as written. The nomination of this accomplished, independent woman is great for SCOTUS and a fitting nod to the legacy of RBG.”

Tennessee Senate Majority Leader and State Senator Jack Johnson: “It is crucial that we #FillTheSeat and appoint Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.”

Tennessee State Senator Shane Reeves: “Judge Barrett is clearly the right person at the right time for this position. With her Tennessee connections, as a graduate from Rhodes College, she clearly understands the values of faith, family and freedom that Tennesseans hold near. I look forward to seeing her confirmed to our nation’s highest court.”

Tennessee State Representative Jeremy Faison: “Judge Amy Coney Barrett embodies what the founders intended for this country’s justices. She believes you, not the government can rule your life best, and your elected officials represent you, not a court.”

Tennessee State Representative Robin Smith: “A brilliant, accomplished woman who loves her husband, family, “the United States & the constitution.” The disdain, contempt will be steep, as will the many things said to deceive. What a great woman and role model.”

Tennessee State Representative Rick Tillis: “In this critical time it is necessary for the Senate to perform its duty to hold hearings for the President’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a strong candidate to be the next Associate Justice on the Supreme Court. I have full confidence in the Senate Judiciary Committee to perform their duty to vet Judge Barrett in a thoughtful and deliberate way.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs: “Amy Coney Barrett is a great choice for Supreme Court Justice! A clerk for Justice Scalia, she follows a strict constructionist interpretation of the Constitution making her a wonderful candidate.”

Rhodes College Leadership, Classmates and Alums

Dr. Marjorie Hass, President of Rhodes College: “I stand by the words in my letter to our community and my public remarks acknowledging the facts of Judge Barrett’s exceptional record of academic achievement while a student at Rhodes. The college will continue to speak of her with respect and friendship…”

Brad Todd, Rhodes College Class of ’92; Co-Author, “The Great Revolt”: “Rhodes College alumni everywhere should be proud of Amy Coney Barrett.”

Stacey Heck, Rhodes College Class of ’94: “Even at 17, 18 years old when we first met, she just had this poise and grace and brilliance about her and you knew she was going to go far.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics