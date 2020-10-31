Clarksville Christian School wins 2020 TNCAA Volleyball Championship

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday evening, the Clarksville Christian School (CCS) middle school volleyball team capped off an impressive and historic season by winning the 2020 TNCAA Conference Championship.

Playing before an enthusiastic home crowd, the Lady Centurions defeated Greenbrier Dayspring Academy 2-0 to claim their first ever conference volleyball title in school history.

The first set during the match was a close back-and-forth battle with neither team willing to yield. After trading points, CCS ended up pulling away at the end to claim the set 25­-22.

Head Coach Madison Poen said of her team that “They are some of the most determined and hard working girls I have ever had the privilege to coach.”

That determination paid off in the second set as CCS cruised to a 25-19 win and leading by as much as 12 points during the game.

Following the match, CCS team members, Zoe White and Sylas Bryant, were both named to the All-Tournament Team and Bryant also earned All-Tournament MVP honors.

According to Poen, “This was a record breaking season and could not be any more well-deserved” by this team, adding that, “I am so proud of thee girls and the insane amount of growth that took place this season.”

CCS Athletic Director, Cole Harper, believes this group of student-athletes is poised to be successful for many years to come. “I have rarely seen a group grow so much, so quickly,” stated Harper. “Coach Poen and Coach (Lexi) Hendrix did a wonderful job developing this team, and this group will only get stronger as they continue gaining experience together.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics