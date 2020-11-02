|
|
|
|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Al Oerter Drive Water Outage
Clarksville, TN – On Monday, November 2nd, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department turned off water service on Al Oerter Drive for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the area during the work.
The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
|
|
