APSU Baseball to hold Red-Black World Series beginning Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team closes its fall practice slate with its annual Red-Black World Series, beginning with a 3:00pm, Thursday, November 4th, 2020 game at Raymond C. Hand Park.

All three games of the intrasquad series will be seven-inning matchups. After Thursday’s game, the series will continue with 2:30pm outings both Friday and Saturday.

The teams were drafted Tuesday afternoon with redshirt junior Sebastian Martinez and redshirt sophomore Garrett Spain picking the Black Team roster and coaches while redshirt junior Austin Carder and redshirt senior Malcolm Tipler selected the Red Team’s roster and coaches.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus policies, the Red-Black World Series at Raymond C. Hand Park will not be open to the public. In-game updates will be provided throughout each game on APSU’s official baseball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBSB) with recaps following each day’s action at LetsGoPeay.com.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics