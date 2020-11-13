Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 13th, 2020

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on SR 13 between LM 26-27.

Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.





Montgomery County

Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

Nightly, from 12:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Davidson County

On Monday, November 16th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 203-199 for milling and paving.

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on Wedgewood Ave for wrecking forms.

On Wednesday, November 18th, frpm 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a full closure of Wedgewood Ave under I-65 for wrecking forms.

I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am excluding Friday and Saturday, there will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair

Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

Paving on I-40

Nightly from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures for paving operations between MM 172-176.

Robertson County

On Monday, November 16th, from 8:00pm-3:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 southbound at MM 114 for paving work.

