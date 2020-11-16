Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


TBI issues Amber Alert for 9 year old Jordan Gorman from Cheatham County

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Statewide AMBER Alert on behalf of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office for Jordan Gorman.

Jordan is a 9-year old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 4′ tall and 75 lbs. Jordan was last seen at his residence at approximately 11:30am on November 15th, 2020 in Joelton, Tennessee.

Jordan was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey, short-sleeve tee-shirt with red stripes.

Missing 9 year old Jordan Gorman as last seen at his home in Joelton Tennessee on November 15th, 2020.

If you have seen Jordan or have any information regarding his whereabouts,please contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND or the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615.792.2098.

