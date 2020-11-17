|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,634 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, November 17th, 2020
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball to host McKendree, December 15th
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will host Division II opponent McKendree on December 15th, 2020 at 3:00pm to kick off a nonconference doubleheader with the women’s basketball team in the Dunn Center.
After not hosting McKendree for more than 75 years prior to last season’s meeting, the Govs will welcome the Bearcats to Clarksville for the second year in a row.
A 39-point outburst by Terry Taylor a year ago helped Austin Peay State University secure an 80-61 win to conclude the nonconference home slate.
This will be the third meeting all-time between the Govs and Bearcats.
The Govs-Bearcats game will precede that evening’s women’s basketball contest between Austin Peay State University and Chattanooga. Season tickets for all Governor basketball action can be purchased by calling 931.221.PEAY or visiting www.letsgopeay.com/buytickets.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Men's Basketball, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Basketball, Austin Peay State University, Bearcats, Chattanooga, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Governors, Govs, McKendree, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Terry Taylor
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed