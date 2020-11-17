Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball to host McKendree, December 15th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will host Division II opponent McKendree on December 15th, 2020 at 3:00pm to kick off a nonconference doubleheader with the women’s basketball team in the Dunn Center.

After not hosting McKendree for more than 75 years prior to last season’s meeting, the Govs will welcome the Bearcats to Clarksville for the second year in a row.

A 39-point outburst by Terry Taylor a year ago helped Austin Peay State University secure an 80-61 win to conclude the nonconference home slate.

This will be the third meeting all-time between the Govs and Bearcats.

The Govs-Bearcats game will precede that evening’s women’s basketball contest between Austin Peay State University and Chattanooga. Season tickets for all Governor basketball action can be purchased by calling 931.221.PEAY or visiting www.letsgopeay.com/buytickets.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics