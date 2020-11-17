Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee announces Extended Hours at Select Locations Bookend Thanksgiving Holiday to Encourage COVID-19 Testing

November 17, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is making more COVID-19 Coronavirus testing options available for Tennesseans statewide leading up to and just after Thanksgiving.

The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard will extend operating hours at 35 county health departments, from 7:00am to 5:00pm, local time, on Monday, November 23rd, and Monday, November 30th. A list of the county health departments operating with extended hours is below.

Tennessee National Guard personnel will also support testing during extended hours at health departments in the Davidson County, Hamilton County, and Knox County.

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at county health departments is free to those who want to receive a COVID-19 test.

A complete, statewide list of all COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites is available at https://covid19.tn.gov/testing-sites/

All 89 rural county health departments will be open Monday, November 23rd, through Wednesday, November 25th. County health departments will be closed and will not provide COVID-19 Coronavirus testing from Thursday November 26th, through Saturday November 28th, 2020.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a guide available with recommendations for making Thanksgiving safer to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among family and friends. The guide is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.

Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23rd, 2020, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

County Health Department with Expanded Hours
7:00am to 5:00pm, Local Time – Nov. 23rd & Nov. 30th, 2020
REGION COUNTY LOCATION
Northeast Carter Carter County Health Department
403 G St., Elizabethton
Greene Greene Valley Campus    
4850 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville
Hawkins – Rogersville Hawkins County Health Department           
201 Park Blvd., Rogersville
Washington Washington County Health Department
219 Princeton Road, Johnson City
     

     
East Anderson Anderson County Health Department   
710 N. Main St., Ste. A, Clinton
Blount Blount County Health Department
301 McGhee St., Maryville
Campbell Campbell County Health Department
162 Sharp-Perkins Road, Jacksboro
Hamblen Hamblen County Health Department
331 W. Main St., Morristown
Sevier Sevier County Health Department
719 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville
     
Southeast Bradley Bradley County Health Department
201 Dooley St., SE, Cleveland    
Franklin Franklin County Health Department
266 Joyce Lane, Winchester
McMinn McMinn County Health Department
393 County Road 554, Athens
Rhea Rhea County Health Department
344 Eagle Lane, Evensville
     
Upper Cumberland Cumberland Cumberland County Health Department
1503 S. Main St., Crossville
Dekalb Dekalb County Health Department
254 Tiger Drive, Smithville
Macon Macon County Fairgrounds
231 Russell Drive, Lafayette
Overton Overton County Health Department
5880 Bradford-Hicks Drive, Livingston
Putnam Putnam County Fairgrounds
155 Fairgound Lane, Cookeville
Warren Warren County Health Department
1401 Sparta St., McMinnville
     
Mid-Cumberland Cheatham Cheatham County Health Department
162 County Services Drive, Ste. 200, Ashland City     
Montgomery Civitan Park
650 Bellamy Lane, Clarksville
Rutherford Rutherford County Health Department
100 W. Burton St., Murfreesboro
Sumner – Gallatin Sumner County Health Department
1005 Union School Road, Gallatin
Williamson Williamson County Ag Expo Center
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Wilson Wilson County Fairgrounds
945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
     

     
South Central Bedford Bedford County Health Department
140 Dover St., Shelbyville
Coffee Coffee County Fairgrounds
99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester
Lawrence Lawrence County Health Department
2379 Buffalo Road, Lawrenceburg
Maury Maury County Health Department
1909 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
     
West Dyer Dyer County Health Department
1755 Parr Ave., Dyersburg
Fayette Fayette County Health Department
90 Yum Yum Road, Somerville
Hardin Hardin County Health Department
1920 Pickwick St., Savannah
Haywood Haywood County Health Department
950 E. Main St., Brownsville
Obion Obion County Health Department
1008 Mt. Zion Road, Union City
Tipton Tipton County Health Department
4700 Mueller Brass Road, Covington

