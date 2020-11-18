Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball selected Sixth in OVC Media Poll

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball was picked to finish sixth in the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Media Preseason Poll, the league announced Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.

Entering David Midlick‘s sixth season at the helm of the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball program, the Governors have qualified for the OVC Tournament in each of his first five seasons.

Last season, Midlick led the Govs to an 18-win regular season, which was the program’s best win total since the 2003-04 squad won 20 regular-season contests.

This year the Govs return 10 letter winners and four starters from last season’s team which finished seventh in the OVC regular season race. The Governors also return players who accounted for 92.8 percent (248) of the last season’s recording-breaking 267 three pointers made.

The APSU Governors tip off the 2020-21 women’s basketball season when they travel to North Alabama for a 12:00pm, November 25th matchup. Later that week the Govs will play their home opener when they host Trevecca in a 1:00pm, November 28th game at the Winfield Dunn Center.

2020-21 Media OVC Preseason Women’s Predicted Order of Finish

1. UT Martin (10 first-place votes) – 149 points

2. Belmont (1) – 137

3. Southeast Missouri (2) – 132

4. Tennessee Tech – 114

5. Eastern Illinois – 105

6. Austin Peay – 85

7. Murray State – 80

8. Jacksonville State – 76

9. Morehead State – 48

10. Eastern Kentucky – 43

11. Tennessee State – 24

12. SIU Edwardsville – 21

Preseason Player of the Year: Chelsey Perry, UT Martin

Pollsters for the 2020-21 OVC Media Poll included: Mike Bradd, Eastern Illinois Radio; Neal Bradley, Murray State Radio; Rob Calhoun, Eastern Illinois Radio; Wes Chandler, Eastern Kentucky Sports Network; Michael Dann, Harrisburg Daily Register; Edward Marlowe, Paducah Sun; Mike Organ, The Tennessean; Mike Parris, Jacksonville State Radio; Brian Rives, Governors Sports Network; Jeremy Rose, Murray State Radio; Harry Schroeder, ValleyHoopsInsider.com; Greg Stotelmyer, Eastern Kentucky Sports Network; and Rich Tiner, Belmont Radio Network.

