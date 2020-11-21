Tennessee Titans history against Baltimore Ravens

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens have developed a fierce rivalry over the course of 24 all-time meetings since the series originated in 1996, highlighted by four fiercely contested playoff matchups.

The series is tied 12-12 heading into this week. Of the 24 games the teams have played against each other, 12 have been decided by four points

or less, with the Titans holding a 7-5 advantage in those meetings.

The series is also knotted at 2-2 in four playoff matchups.

The two teams played together in the AFC Central Division for six seasons after the Ravens relocated to Baltimore from Cleveland in 1996.

Realignment in the league in 2002 took the Titans to the AFC South and the Ravens to the AFC North, ending their twice-yearly meetings. In the 11 games since realignment, the Titans lead 6-5.

This is the fourth consecutive season/postseason in which the Titans and Ravens have played. They met at Nissan Stadium in Week 9 of the 2017 campaign (November 5th), with the Titans prevailing 23-20 on the strength of two Marcus Mariota touchdown passes and two interceptions by safety Kevin Byard.

The Ravens visited Tennessee again on October 14th, 2018 and handed the Titans a 21-0 defeat. It marked the first and only time the Titans have been

shutout at Nissan Stadium.

On January 11th, 2020, the Titans went to M&T Bank Stadium for a divisional playoff game and came away with a 28-12 victory over the No. 1 seed Ravens. Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards in the contest.

The Titans controlled the majority of the outcomes for the first five years of the series, winning six out of their first nine games. Then, in 2000, the Ravens stole the momentum.

Despite owning the NFL’s best record at 13-3, the Titans lost to the Ravens at home in the regular season—the Titans’ first-ever loss at Nissan Stadium—and then again in a divisional playoff game the same year. The playoff win launched the Ravens to their eventual Super Bowl XXXV Championship.

The Ravens went on to win a total of five consecutive games over the Titans until the 2003 playoffs, when the Titans won at Baltimore in a wild card playoff game on a 46-yard Gary Anderson field goal in the final minute of play.

Five years later at Nissan Stadium, the two clubs met again in the playoffs, this time in the 2008 divisional round. Matt Stover’s 43-yard field goal with less than a minute on the clock provided the Ravens a 13-10 victory.

Most Recent Matchups

2014 Week 10 • Nov. 9, 2014 • Titans 7 at RAVENS 21

The Ravens score 21 unanswered points after the Titans go up 7-0 in the first quarter. The Titans are victimized by five sacks and two takeaways by the Ravens defense. Shonn Greene’s fumble at the goal line prevents a possible score in the first quarter for the Titans.

Rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger records his second career start. Ravens running back Justin Forsett rushes for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

2017 Week 9 • Nov. 5, 2017 • Ravens 20 at TITANS 23

Marcus Mariota passes for 218 yards with touchdown passes to receivers Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker, the latter of which came with less than four minutes remaining. Derrick Henry rushes for a one-yard touchdown.

Titans safety Kevin Byard records two interceptions off Joe Flacco, who also has two touchdown passes. The Titans convert on all three chances in the red zone. The Ravens outgain the Titans 341 to 257 and limit the Titans to 27 percent on third down.

2018 Week 6 • Oct. 14, 2018 • RAVENS 21 at Titans 0

The Titans suffer their first shutout defeat at Nissan Stadium and their first shutout defeat overall since November 28th, 2010 at Houston. The Ravens defense records 11 sacks, finishing one sack shy of the NFL record.

The Ravens convert 12 of their 17 third-down attempts, including eight of nine attempts in the first half. Joe Flacco passes for 238 yards and a touchdown, while Alex Collins rushes for 54 yards and two scores for Baltimore.

2019 Divisional Round • Jan. 11, 2020 • TITANS 28 at Ravens 12

The Titans never trail after scoring the game’s first 14 points, defeating the AFC’s No. 1 seeded Ravens. Derrick Henry rushes for 195 yards on 30 carries, including a 66-yard run to set up a play in which he completes a three-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis.

The Titans defense produces three takeaways and four sacks of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who despite the loss passes for 365 yards and rushes for 143 yards. The Ravens are stopped four times by the Titans defense on fourth down. Ryan Tannehill passes for two touchdowns and rushes for one score.

