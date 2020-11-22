AAA reports Tennessee Gas Price Average rises Two Cents

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices, on average, are up two cents this week – breaking a four week streak of declines. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.87 which is seven cents less than one month ago and 46 cents less than one year ago.

“Following a jump in demand, Tennessee broke its 29-day streak of declines and the state gas price average rose two cents,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, with many states seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers and a number of officials warning against holiday travel, demand is likely to see a dip in coming weeks.”

Quick Facts

92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.64 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.18 for regular unleaded

Tennessee moved to the 8th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

With the majority of states seeing increases, the national gas price average pushed a penny more expensive. The overall weekly increases seen across the country are likely a reaction to the latest Energy Information Administration’s report showing increased demand (from 8.3 million b/d to 8.7 million b/d) while supply dwindled by 2.3 million bbl.

Despite the weekly increase, gas prices remain cheap both compared to last month (-5 cents) and last year (-48 cents).

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 99 cents to settle at $40.13. Domestic crude prices decreased at the end of the day due to rising coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lead to a decrease in crude demand as countries and states implement new measures to reduce transmission of the virus. For this week, crude prices may continue to decline if demand concerns continue to worry the market.

Additionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week released its revised outlook for world oil demand through the end of the year, estimating demand will reduce by approximately 300,000 b/d to 96.3 million b/d.

The revision raised market expectations that the cartel and its allies, including Russia, will either agree to continue or increase current supply cuts when they meet on November 30th and December 1st.

Currently, OPEC and its partners in the production reduction agreement have agreed to cut crude output by 7.7 million b/d through the end of 2020.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($1.92), Morristown ($1.90), Jackson ($1.89)

Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($1.77), Clarksville ($1.83), Johnson City ($1.84)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $1.867 $1.870 $1.853 $1.938 $2.326 Chattanooga $1.767 $1.772 $1.718 $1.866 $2.252 Knoxville $1.839 $1.841 $1.840 $1.901 $2.316 Memphis $1.922 $1.915 $1.907 $1.967 $2.342 Nashville $1.889 $1.894 $1.875 $1.975 $2.357 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

