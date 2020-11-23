FBI, TBI, U.S. Secret Service Warn of Increase in Money Mule Schemes in Middle and West Tennessee

Memphis, TN – The FBI Memphis Field Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Secret Service – Nashville Field Office are warning potential victims of a rise in money mule schemes.

Acting as a money mule—allowing others to use your bank account, or conducting financial transactions on behalf of others jeopardizes your financial security and compromises your personally identifiable information. Protect yourself by refusing to send or receive money on behalf of individuals and businesses for which you are not personally and professionally responsible.

Signs You May Be Acting as a Money Mule

You receive an unsolicited email or contact over social media promising easy money for little to no effort.

The “employer” you communicate with uses web-based email (such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, or Outlook).

You are asked to open up a bank account in your own name or in the name of a company you form to receive and transfer money.

As an employee, you are asked to receive funds in your bank account and then “process funds” or “transfer funds” via a wire transfer, ACH, mail, or money service business (such as Western Union or MoneyGram).

You are allowed to keep a portion of the money you transfer.

Your duties have no specific job description.

Your online companion, whom you have never met in person, asks you to conduct financial transactions that they should reasonably be able to do for themselves, and offers to share the proceeds of that transaction with you.

Your online companion is adamant that you keep the relationship and the associated financial transactions secret.

How to Protect Yourself

Do not accept any job offers that ask you to use your own bank account to transfer their money. A legitimate company will not ask you to do this.

Be wary when an employer asks you to form a company to open up a new bank account.

Never give your financial details to someone you don’t know and trust, especially if you met them online.

Be wary when job advertisements are poorly written with grammatical errors and spelling mistakes.

Be suspicious when the individual you met on a dating website wants to use your bank account for receiving and forwarding money.

Perform online searches to check the information from any solicitation emails and contacts.

Ask the employer, “Can you send a copy of the license/permit to conduct business in my county or state?”

Utilize the privacy settings on your social media, and be selective about the information you make public.

If you are unsure whether or not you are being used as a money mule and you are uncomfortable talking to law enforcement, consult with your local bank branch.

How to Respond

If you have received solicitations of this type, do not respond to them and do not click on any links they contain. Inform your local police, FBI, TBI, or the U.S. Secret Service.

If you believe that you are participating in a money mule scheme, stop transferring money immediately and notify your bank, the service you used to conduct the transaction, and law enforcement.

If you believe you, or someone you know, has been solicited to be a money mule, please contact the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901.747.4300, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at *protected email* , or the U.S. Secret Service – Nashville Field Office at 615-736-5841. To report suspicious activity, please visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Learn more about money mules and help raise awareness by sharing the facts through #DontBeAMule.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics