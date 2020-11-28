|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
BBB warns of Counterfeit Product Scams
Nashville, TN – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it’s hard to resist a great bargain, especially on luxury goods and other high-priced items, but when it comes to counterfeit merchandise, consumers get scammed in a myriad of ways.
Counterfeit products are rarely of the same quality as the original.
They steal from designers and innovators who create original work, take business away from honest retailers, and reproduce tax revenue.
In some cases, counterfeit goods finance illegal activities and even exploit child labor.
How the Scam Works:
Counterfeit goods mimic original merchandise, right down to the trademarked logo, but are made with inferior products and workmanship. That can be an annoyance when a “designer” handbag falls apart after a few weeks, but it can be a life-threatening health or safety hazard when the counterfeit item is medicine or an auto part.
Commonly counterfeited items include logo merchandise (team jerseys, designer leather goods), smart phones and other electronics, DVDs and CDs, watches, jewelry, sunglasses, auto parts, perfume, and blue jeans… but any item can be copied.
How to Spot This Scam:
To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.
About BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information.
There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Middle TN and Southern KY, which was founded in 1961 and serves 45 counties in Middle TN and Southern KY.
Visit bbb.org for more information.
SectionsNews
TopicsBBB, Better Business Bureau, Nashville, Nashville TN, scams
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed