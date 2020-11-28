APSU Women’s Basketball’s Maggie Knowles leads Govs to 90-76 win over Trevecca Trojans

Clarksville, TN – To borrow a quote from NBA Jam – an old basketball arcade game – “She’s on fire!” Those are the only words that could be used to describe the first half that Austin Peay State University’s Maggie Knowles had, as the APSU Governors women’s basketball team sacked Trevecca, 90-76, Saturday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Knowles scored just two points and went 0-5 from three-point range in Wednesday’s opener at North Alabama; but the junior from Murfreesboro came out with a vengeance against Trevecca, burying three triples in less than three minutes to start the game.

Knowles would hit her fourth triple at the buzzer, completing a perfect effort (4-for-4) from three-point range in the frame .

If you thought the quarter break was going to cool down Knowles from behind the arc – you were sadly mistaken – as just 21 seconds into the second quarter, she connected for her fifth three of the contest. After a steal and layup broke up Knowles three-pointer streak, she ended the second quarter the same way she ended the first, drilling a three pointer with five seconds on the clock to give the APSU Govs a 12-point advantage at the break.

After 20 minutes of action, Knowles had scored 20 points and went 7-of-7 from the floor, while knocking down six three-pointers. Knowles would eventually miss two three pointers and finished the game with 22 points, but it was her white-hot start that jump started the rest of the Governors.

After Knowles’ three-point barrage in the first three minutes of the contest, it was freshman Nina De Leon Negron who keep the Govs offense rolling, hitting three pointers on back-to-back possessions following the first-quarter media timeout. The freshman from Puerto Rico would go on to finish the first half with 11 points, going 3-for-3 from downtown, while also dishing out four assists in the half. De Leon Negron would finish the game with 16 points and six assists, both of which are career highs in her brief collegiate career.

When the Trojans defense keyed on Knowles in the second half, the rest of the Governors offense started clicking, as all nine Govs that took the court scored in the second half. Brianah Ferby led the second-half attack, scoring 8 of her 14 points and dishing out four of her team-high seven assists in the final 20 minutes; she also matched her career high with six steals.

Seniors Myah LeFlore and Kelen Kenol both found themselves in double figures, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively. It was LeFlore’s second-straight game in doubles figures, as the Memphis-native matched her career high with a pair of three-point field goals. As for Kenol, she went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and led the Governors with six rebounds.

After being held scoreless in the season opener, Austin Peay State University freshmen Ashlynn Freeman and Kemia Ward each scored the first collegiate points against Trevecca. Ward scored nine points, while shooting 75 percent from the floor and grabbing five rebounds; Freeman scored just two points, but added a pair of rebounds.

The Difference

The three-point shot. Austin Peay State University shot 40 percent from three-point range and outscored Trevecca 42-18 from behind the arc.

The Governors were able to connect on 14 triples in the home opener, while the Trojans could only find the range from deep six times.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University picked up its sixth-straight win over Trevecca, improving to 6-0 in the all-time series.

With a win over Trevecca, the APSU Governors have now won four-straight home openers in the Dunn Center.

Dating back to last season, the Govs are on a six-game winning streak in non-conference action.

For the first time since February 20th, 2020, at SIU Edwardsville, five Govs scored in double-figures in a single game: Maggie Knowles (22), Nina De Leon Negron (16), Brianah Ferby (14), Myah LeFlore (11), and Kelen Kenol (10).

Brianah Ferby posted a career-high seven assists and led the APSU Govs in helpers for the fifth time in her career.

Knowles led the Govs with 22 points, it was the second 20-point performance of her career and the sixth time she has lead the team in scoring.

Kenol led the Governors with six rebounds, it is the fifth time in her career she has led the team on the glass.

Quotably, APSU Coach David Midlick

On the Govs shooting

“The one thing that I think we have done well since the start of practice in October is shoot the basketball well in our shooting drills, and even in live play. There is a lot of stuff that this game exposed that we have to get better at, but I feel confident that we are shooting the ball well and I hope it continues. When you shoot the ball well, it covers up for mistakes in a game, because you can come down and match the other team scoring wise.”

On Maggie Knowles

“She didn’t have a good scoring game against North Alabama, through no fault of her own, but she is still our rock and she is still our glue. Defensively she knows where to be and she is unselfish on offense. It definitely helps when she is shooting the ball well, because she led the conference in three-point percentage last year. We needed those threes she made in the first half, because we struggled defensively at times.”

Box Score

Trevecca 76, Austin Peay 90

1 2 3 4 F Trevecca Nazarene 21 20 17 18 76 Austin Peay 26 27 24 13 90





Up Next for APSU Women’s Basketball



For the second-straight season, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball will go on the road to take on Mississippi Valley State in a 4:00pm, Wednesday contest. After Wednesday’s tilt with the Devilettes, the Governors are set to take on Florida State in a 1:00pm, Sunday game in Tallahassee, Florida. For news, scores, and updates about Govs women’s basketball, be sure to follow along on Twitter (@AustinPeayWBB).

