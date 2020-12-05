|
|
|
|
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball heads to West Virginia to take on Mountaineers
Tennessee (2-0) at West Virginia (3-0)
Sunday, December 6th, 2020 | 1:01pm CT
Knoxville, TN – #RV/RV Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball team (2-0) hits the road for the first time during the 2020-21 campaign, as the Lady Vols make their way to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 1:00pm CT on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 at 14,000-seat WVU Coliseum.
The venue will be eerily quiet, however, as WVU, state and local officials are prohibiting spectators from attending indoor athletic events for the entire month of December due to recent spikes in positive cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. Only essential game operations personnel and families of players and staff will be admitted.
UT opened the campaign with back-to-back home victories over Western Kentucky (87-47) on November 28th and East Tennessee State (67-50) on December 2nd WVU, meanwhile, went 3-0 by defeating Fresno State (83-62) and LSU (62-42) at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas on November 27th-28th before returning home to take care of North Alabama, 80-51, on Thursday evening.
This is Tennessee’s first trip to Morgantown since the Lady Vols claimed a 74-58 victory over West Virginia there on January 4th, 1986.
It also marks UT’s first travel to the state of West Virginia since it met WVU in Charleston on November 21st, 2007. Tennessee won that meeting, 67-49, in a game scheduled as a homecoming for South Charleston High School grad and Lady Vol Alexis Hornbuckle.
This meeting will provide a return home for UT sophomore Emily Saunders, who hails from Mullens, West Virginia, and starred at Wyoming East High School.
Sunday’s game will be live streamed by Big 12 Now/ESPN+ with Lanny Frattare (PxP), Meg Bulger (Analyst) and Angelica Trinone (sideline) on the call.
Bulger had seven points and seven rebounds the last time these teams played in 2007.
The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network radio stations and by audio stream, with Mickey Dearstone behind the microphone. Now calling the action for his 22nd season, Dearstone is joined by studio host Bobby Rader.
A link to the live audio stream can be found on each game’s Hoops Central page or the Lady Vol schedule on UTSports.com.
For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on Vol Network Affiliates in the black bar at the top of the page.
Air time for games on the Lady Vol Radio Network generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.
About the Tennessee Lady Vols
UT enters game three with 11 players averaging better than 12 minutes of duty per game, thanks to a pair of comfortable wins over Western Kentucky and East Tennessee State.
Senior Rennia Davis is on all the preseason watch lists and a projected All-SEC First Team pick by the coaches and players, but it has been junior Rae Burrell who has put up big numbers in the first two games.
Burrell has paced UT in scoring in both contests, hitting for 18 vs. Western Kentucky and 20 vs. ETSU to carry a 19.0 ppg. average into Sunday’s game. She is hitting 50 percent from the field.
Davis is second in scoring (12.5 ppg.) and leads UT in rebounding at 7.5 rpg. She is connecting on 53 percent of her field goal attempts.
Three newcomers have held down starting spots the first two games: freshman Marta Suárez and graduate transfers Jordan Walker and Keyen Green.
UT is surrendering only 48.5 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot only 28.8 percent from the field. Those rank 15th and 17th nationally.
Tennessee is out-rebounding foes 50.0 to 31.5 for a margin of +18.5. that margin is 11th in the NCAA.
The UT Lady Vols are averaging 14.5 steals per game thus far after putting up only 5.5 a year ago, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UT Adds Game vs. Furman on December 10th
UT announced on Friday that it is adding a home game vs. Furman at 6:00pm CT on December 10th.
The game will be streamed live on SECN+.
Last Time We Played
The Tennessee Lady Vols held off a scrappy ETSU team on Tuesday night, taking a 67-50 victory at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Tennessee (2-0) was led in scoring by Rae Burrell, who finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Rennia Davis and Jordan Horston were also in double figures with 15 and 12, respectively.
Jakhyia Davis was the high scorer for the Buccaneers (1-1), finishing with 11 points and six rebounds.
About the West Virginia Mountaineers
|
|
