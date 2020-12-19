Tennessee Titans’ history against Detroit Lions

|
Nashville, TN – This week’s Tennessee Titans-Detroit Lions matchup is the 13th all-time meeting between the Titans and Lions. In the 12 previous bouts with the Lions, the Titans built a 9-3 advantage.
The Titans have won the last five matchups, including victories in 2001; the 2004 season finale; a Thanksgiving game in 2008; an overtime thriller at Nissan Stadium in 2012; and a come-from-behind, one-point win at Ford Field in 2016.
Most recently, on September 18th, 2016, Marcus Mariota led the Titans back from a 15-3 deficit in the second half, completing a nine-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Andre Johnson with 1:13 on remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.
The touchdown provided a 16-15 victory.
In Week 3 of 2012, the Titans defeated the Lions 44-41 in overtime and in the process became the first team in NFL history to score five touchdowns of at least 60 yards in a game. Their touchdowns included Tommie Campbell’s 65-yard punt return, Jared Cook’s 61-yard reception, Darius Reynaud’s 105-yard kickoff return, Nate Washington’s 71-yard reception and Alterraun Verner’s 72-yard fumble return. The Titans’ three total return touchdowns tied a franchise record.
The 2008 contest marked the Titans’ first appearance at Ford Field, which opened in 2002. The Titans rushed for 292 yards and won by a final score of 47-10. Running backs Chris Johnson (125 yards) and LenDale White (106 yards) combined for 231 of the club’s yards on the ground. With the 2008 victory, the Titans moved to 2-0 in all-time Thanksgiving meetings with the Lions. Prior to 2008, the Oilers earned a 24-21 victory on November 26th, 1992.
The Oilers first encountered the Lions one season after the 1970 merger between the American Football League and the National Football League. The Lions prevailed at the Astrodome by a final score of 31-7 on October 17th, 1971.
Most Recent Matchups
2004 Week 17 • Jan. 2, 2005 • Lions 19 at TITANS 24
2008 Week 13 • Nov. 27, 2008 • TITANS 47 at Lions 10
2012 Week 3 • Sept. 23, 2012 • Lions 41 at TITANS 44 (OT)
2017 Week 2 • Sept. 18, 2016 • TITANS 16 at Lions 15
