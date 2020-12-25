|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Christmas Bells
Written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
And thought how, as the day had come,
The world revolved from night to day,
A voice, a chime,
A chant sublime
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Then from each black, accursed mouth
And in despair I bowed my head;
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
SectionsArts and Leisure
TopicsCarolers, Christmas, Christmas Day, God, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed