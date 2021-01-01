|
Strong Winds expected this evening for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports gusty southerly winds expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee through early this evening
South winds gusting 35 to 40 mph are expected to continue through 7:00pm this evening across most of Middle Tennessee. Look for winds to
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and break off small tree limbs. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
