Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball plays Eastern Kentucky at Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay (3-2 | 1-0 OVC) vs. Eastern Kentucky (4-3 | 3-0 OVC)

Saturday, January 2nd, 2020 | 1:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball will kick off the new year with their Ohio Valley Conference home opener against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, January 2nd, 2020 at the Winfield Dunn Center. Tip-off is at 1:00pm.

Earlier in the week the Govs were supposed to travel to Tennessee State for a Wednesday night showdown, but the game was postponed because of the OVC’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols and contact tracing that resulted in Tennessee State not having the necessary number of student-athletes available for the contest.

The game against the Lady Tigers has been rescheduled for a 5:00pm tip off on Monday, January 4th at the Gentry Center in Nashville.

Saturday’s tilt with Eastern Kentucky will be the last time to see Austin Peay State University in the Dunn Center for some time, as the Govs will embark on a five-game road trip that will take them to Tennessee State, SIU Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois, UT Martin and Southeast Missouri before returning home January 21st against Tennessee Tech.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

After a 10th-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference regular season in 2019-20, Eastern Kentucky was picked to finish in the same spot in both the OVC’s Coaches/SIDs and Media Preseason Polls.

In her second season at the helm, Eastern Kentucky head coach Samantha Williams returns a pair of starters and five letterwinners from a squad that posted an 11-18 mark overall and a 5-13 record in OVC play. William’s first season in Richmond marked the largest win improvement by any first-year head coach in the NCAA last season, as the Colonels had recorded a 2-27 (0-18) mark in 2018-19 – the season before she arrived on campus.

Bria Bass and 2019-20 OVC All-Newcomer selection I’Liyah Green are the Colonels top two returning scorers, the duo averaged 8.9 and 7.8 points per game, respectively, last season. Green also led Eastern Kentucky on the glass last season, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game; however, Bass is averaging just 5.3 points per game this season and Green has yet to take the court for the Colonels.

Texas State transfer Jayla Johnson is leading Eastern Kentucky in scoring and rebounding so far this season, the senior forward is averaging 10.5 points and 5 rebounds per game. Freshman guard Alice Recanati is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, she is also dishing out 4 assists per game – which leads EKU and ranks fourth in the OVC. In league play, Recanati leads the Colonels in scoring, averaging 12 points per game through three OVC contests.

EKU is one of the best in the OVC at neutralizing the three-point shot, as teams are shooting just 24.6 percent from three-point range against the Colonels this season. In OVC action, Eastern Kentucky has been even better, holding their opponents to just 18.6 percent from three-point range.

APSU Series History Against Eastern Kentucky



This is the 83rd meeting in a series that dates back to 1978; Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series, 35-47

Three pointers and forced turnovers were the recipe for success for Austin Peay State University last season, and that was the case when the Governors connected on a dozen three-pointers and forced 27 turnovers en route to a 69-53 win over Eastern Kentucky, February 15th, 2020, in the Dunn Center.

Brandi Ferby led the way for the APSU Govs on the offensive end, knocking down four three-pointers and scoring 17 points. Ferby also added 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in the contest.

The only other Governor in double-figures was Ella Sawyer, who connected on a trio of triples and scored 11 points. Sawyer did a little bit of everything in her 23 minutes of action, posting 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, and 1 steal.

Known for her three-point shooting, Maggie Knowles impacted this game in more ways than from behind the arc. Knowles grabbed a team-high 6 rebounds and recorded a career-high 5 steals, while also knocking down a pair of threes and scoring 9 points.

Three Colonels scored in double-figures in the contest, led by Teri Goodlett who posted 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals. I’Liyah Green also added 14 points and pulled down a game-high 8 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University is set to take the court for the first time since December 19th when they square off with Eastern Kentucky, the 14-day hiatus is the longest break from action the Govs are scheduled to take during OVC play.

The APSU Govs were scheduled to play a December 30th contest against Tennessee State, but due to the OVC’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols, that game has been rescheduled for a 5:00pm tip on January 4th at the Gentry Center in Nashville.

The Governors have won four-straight games against Eastern Kentucky – by an average of 21.3 points per game – and have won the last four games against the Colonels that were contested in the Winfield Dunn Center.

David Midlick is 5-2 against Eastern Kentucky in his Austin Peay State University career, and Midlick’s teams are 2-0 against the Colonels when they are the opponent for the Govs OVC home opener at the Dunn Center.

With a win over Eastern Kentucky, the Governors would start the OVC slate with back-to-back wins for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The Governors rank second in the OVC and 30th in the country, averaging 8.8 made three-point field goals per game.

Averaging 3.2 steals per game, Brianah Ferby ranks second in the OVC and 27th in the NCAA.

According to “The Pick and Roll” – an Australian Basketball website – there are 125 Australians playing NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball this season. Three Australians will take the court Saturday, when Austin Peay State University’s Tahanee Bennell and Ella Sawyer square off with Eastern Kentucky’s Georgia Baldwin.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Student seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

Austin Peay State University Govs Online

Check back at LetsGoPeay.com and on Austin Peay’s Official Athletics Facebook page often for up-to-date news about all Governor athletics, as well as the Governor women’s basketball Twitter page (@AustinPeayWBB). Live stats will be available during the game at PeayStats.com, and all home games and Ohio Valley Conference games can be viewed on the ESPN+ app.

Sections

Topics