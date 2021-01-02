TWRA names Jay McClellan Engineering Division Chief

Nashville, TN – Jay McClellan has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Engineering Division Chief. McClellan moves in to his new role after serving as the Assistant Engineering Chief since September 2010.

As TWRA Engineering Chief, McClellan is responsible for the overall supervision of the division. His duties include the planning, scheduling, and design of projects for TWRA boating access, wildlife management areas, and hatcheries.

He also handles the management of capital outlay projects.

McClellan has 30 years of construction and engineering experience and worked in all aspects of residential and commercial construction.

He came to the TWRA from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation State Parks where he worked as facilities construction specialist for more than four years.

A Middle Tennessee native, he lived in Maury County as a youth before his family moved to the Knoxville area where he graduated from Farragut High School. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he attended Tennessee Tech University where he graduated with a BSBA degree in business management in 1985. He later returned to Tech to earn a degree in structural engineering in 1995.

McClellan replaced Dwight Hensley who retired after serving as Engineering Chief at TWRA since 2008.

