Tennessee Titans last game against Houston Texans

Nashville, TN – In Week 6 of the 2020 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the division opponent Houston Texans and won in overtime by a score of 42-36

Tennessee set a franchise record with 601 net yards of offense, and posted just the fourth all-time NFL performance with a 200-yard rusher (RB Derrick Henry), 300-yard passer (QB Ryan Tannehill) and 100-yard receiver (TE Anthony Firkser) while advancing to 5-0 on the season.

The Titans took an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. First, Tannehill guided the team on an 80-yard scoring drive that saw an 18-yard gain on the ground by Henry and first down receptions by WR A.J. Brown, WR Cameron Batson and Firkser.

Tannehill threw a seven-yard touchdown to Firkser to put the Titans up, 7-0.

On the following Tennessee possession, Henry contributed a 34-yard rush before Tannehill connected with Brown for a six-yard touchdown. The Titans moved ahead, 14-0.

In the second quarter, Houston responded with a touchdown of their own. Facing a third-and-one at the Tennessee one-yard line, Texans RB David Johnson ran up the middle but was denied for no gain by LB Rashaan Evans and DT Jeffery Simmons. However, Houston was successful on the fourth-down attempt, as Texans QB Deshaun Watson threw a one-yard touchdown to Texans TE Darren Fells. Houston cut Tennessee’s lead in half, 14-7.

On the ensuing Tennessee possession, the Titans constructed an 11-play scoring drive. WR Kalif Raymond caught a 20-yard ball to move the chains before WR Adam Humphries extended the lead to 21-7 with a 22-yard touchdown catch. As Houston got the ball back, the Texans were able to tack on a 38-yard field goal to make it a 21-10 game heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Houston scored 13 points to take a 23-21 lead. First, Fells contributed catches of 11 and 35 yards to move the chains before David Johnson ran into the end zone for a one-yard score. On the ensuing drive, Tannehill was strip-sacked by Texans DE J.J. Watt and the ball was recovered by Texans OLB Jacob Martin at the Tennessee four-yard line. Houston capitalized on the turnover as Watson connected with Texans WR Randall Cobb for a four-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good as Houston took the lead, 23-21.

In the fourth quarter with the Titans trailing by two, the Tennessee offense took over at their own six-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Henry promptly took the handoff and raced 94 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. Tannehill connected with WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a successful two-point conversion to make it a 29-23 game.

Houston immediately responded and took the lead back on a two-play scoring drive. Watson threw a 22-yard pass to Texans TE Pharaoh Brown before nailing Texans WR Will Fuller V for a 53-yard score and a 30-29 lead.

As the Tennessee offense took the field needing to score, Tannehill was intercepted on a deep pass by Texans CB Bradley Roby. Houston took possession at their own 31-yard line and engineered a 15-play scoring drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Texans WR Brandin Cooks. Houston elected to attempt a two-point conversion, but Watson’s pass was incomplete after Simmons batted the ball, and the score remained 36-29.

Down seven points with under two minutes remaining in regulation, Tannehill took command of the offense and completed eight consecutive passes, including a game-tying seven-yard touchdown to Brown with four seconds left in regulation. After the successful extra point, the game was tied at 36-36 and heading for overtime.

After winning the coin toss, Tennessee had possession of the ball first. Henry took a short pass 53 yards to flip field position, and then at the Houston 27-yard line, RB Jeremy McNichols added a 17-yard rush. Ultimately, in Wildcat formation, Henry took the direct snap and ran into the end zone for a walk-off five-yard touchdown. Tennessee beat Houston by a score of 42-36 and advanced to a 5-0 record on the season.

Houston 36, Tennessee 42

1 2 3 4 Final Houston 0 10 13 13 36 Tennessee 14 7 0 15 42

