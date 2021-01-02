Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


General Motors recalls over 600,000 vehicles because Front Center Seat Belts may not be Secured

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration - NHTSAWashington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL and 2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles.

The seat belt brackets may not be secured to the seat frame in the front-row center seating position.

If a seat-belt bracket is not secured, the seat belt may not properly restrain an occupant in the front-row center seat position, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V792000

Manufacturer: General Motors, LLC

Components: Seat Belts

Potential Number of Units Affected: 624,216

MAKE MODEL YEAR
 
Chevrolet Silverrado 1500 2019-2021
Chevrolet Silverrado 21500 2020-2021
Chevrolet Silverrado 3500 2020-2021
Chevrolet Suburban 2021
Chevrolet Tahoe 2021
GMC Sierra 1500 2019-2021
GMC Sierra 2500 2020-2021
GMC Sierra 3500 2020-2021
GMC Yukon XL 2021

 

Summary

Remedy

GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect left-side and right-side front-row center seat-belt bracket attachments and reassemble it correctly as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 1st, 2021.

Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1.800.462.8782, Chevrolet customer service at 1.800.222.1020. GM’s number for this recall is N202314670.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov


