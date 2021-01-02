|
|
|
|
General Motors recalls over 600,000 vehicles because Front Center Seat Belts may not be Secured
Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL and 2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles.
The seat belt brackets may not be secured to the seat frame in the front-row center seating position.
If a seat-belt bracket is not secured, the seat belt may not properly restrain an occupant in the front-row center seat position, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.
Recall Information
NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V792000
Manufacturer: General Motors, LLC
Components: Seat Belts
Potential Number of Units Affected: 624,216
Summary
Remedy
GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect left-side and right-side front-row center seat-belt bracket attachments and reassemble it correctly as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 1st, 2021.
Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1.800.462.8782, Chevrolet customer service at 1.800.222.1020. GM’s number for this recall is N202314670.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov
|
|
