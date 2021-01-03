Tennessee Democratic Party chair Mary Mancini releases statement addressing Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty Election Certification Vote

“That they would bend their conscience and character to please one man, Donald Trump, is un-American…”

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Democratic Party (TNDP) Chair Mary Mancini released the following statement addressing Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty decision to vote to oppose certifying the results of the 2020 election:

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election. As of today, Donald Trump has lost 60 out of 61 lawsuits contesting the results, and countless state election officials – both Republican and Democrat – have demonstrated the integrity of the November election.”

“There is simply no proof that the results are anything but the legitimate will of the American people.”

“The decision by Senators Blackburn and Hagerty to refuse to accept the results of this fair and free election undermines the electoral process we have relied on for more than two centuries.”

“That they would bend their conscience and character to please one man, Donald Trump, is un-American, a betrayal of the oath they took to defend and protect the constitution, and a slap in the face of the Tennesseans they swore to serve.”

Mary Mancini

Chair, Tennessee Democratic Party

