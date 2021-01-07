Customs House Museum to hold Valentines Date Night Boxes as Winter Fundraiser

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center’s annual winter fundraiser event, Champagne & Chocolate, will be delivered in a very different way in January 2021.

In place of the traditional live event usually held in late January at the Museum, this year’s event will literally be delivered in boxes.

The Customs House Museum Guild proudly presents Valentines Delivered: Date Night in a Box to benefit the Museum’s artifact conservation, collections, exhibits, and educational programming.

Because of Covid-19 Coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings, the Museum Guild decided that a great alternative would be to prepare a limited number of premium date night boxes for a romantic Valentine’s date at home.

Museum Guild president Una Smith stated, “For an alternative Valentine’s date night, the Museum is offering premium boxes along with a handful of themed luxury boxes so anyone can choose their own unique date night experience.”

Enjoy a lovely night at home with a box that includes cheeses, meats, jams, sweet treats, and a complimentary bottle of Beachhaven sparkling wine.

Project Chair Tracy Knight added, “The luxury boxes will follow a specific theme for a more enchanting date night. Enjoy an at-home spa night for two with the Spa themed box, or turn up the “l ‘amour” with a selection of specialty curated French items in the French-themed box.

Other themes include an Old Glory and Guns theme, a Downtown theme, and a Charcuterie Picnic theme.” Limited quantities of premium and luxury boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Knight went on to say, “The Valentines Date Night boxes will be in place of having the in-person Champagne & Chocolate event this year only. It is the Museum’s intention to continue our wildly popular in-person event for years to come, once it’s safe to do so.”

Find updates on the fundraiser at CustomsHouseMuseum.org and the Museum’s Facebook page. The boxes will be available on January 19th with home delivery or pickup options. It is recommended to reserve your box early, as quantities are expected to run out quickly.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

Sections

Topics