Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball holds off LSU Tigers for 64-63 win
Baton Rouge, LA – The Tennessee Women’s Basketball team held off a scrappy LSU squad in a back-and-forth affair on the road on Sunday, winning 64-63 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (4-6, 2-2 SEC) was paced by senior Khayla Pointer who logged 25 points and five assists. Tiara Young was the next highest scorer for the Tigers with 11 points and three rebounds.
Tennessee came out of the gate hot, jumping out to a 4-0 lead off a Key put-back and a steal and score by Horston in the opening minute.
Pointer responded with four quick points for LSU, and the Tigers matched UT bucket for bucket through the next four minutes as the teams went into the media timeout with the score tied at 10. Following the break, Pointer gave LSU its first lead of the game with a 3-pointer, and Young followed it up with a layup to put the score at 15-10 by the 4:30 mark.
UT closed the gap to one point in the closing minutes of the quarter, scoring primarily from the free-throw line, but a layup by Young at the buzzer gave LSU a 19-16 lead heading into the second quarter.
Key countered with a layup before the media break, and Marta Suárez followed it up with another following the timeout to pull UT within two with 3:23 left in the half. The Lady Vols continued to chip away, reclaiming the lead at 31-30 off a Davis jumper at the 1:33 mark. Young hit a pair of free throws to go back up by one, but Davis closed out the half with a layup to send UT into the locker room with a one-point advantage at 33-32.
Faustine Aifuwa added a layup before Burrell responded with five-straight points to put UT up 46-44 at the 3:14 mark. Pointer answered with back-to-back layups to provide the game’s eighth lead change, but Burrell closed out the period with a trey to send UT in the final stanza ahead 47-46.
The Tigers whittled the deficit to two before Key hit a layup to put UT’s lead back at four, but Pointer also hit a layup on the other end to keep LSU within striking distance. Horston again stretched UT’s lead to four, but Young scored on a 3-point play to put the score at 64-63 with only 28 seconds to play. LSU managed to get up a shot just before the buzzer, but the attempt was no good, and Horston came up with the rebound as time expired to move UT to 2-0 in SEC play.
Key Back In Double Digits: Sophomore Tamari Key logged a season-high 12 points, recording her first double-digit point total since scoring 17 against Ole Miss on February 27th, 2020.
Next Up for Tennessee Women’s Basketball
The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team returns home to host Georgia on Thursday, January 14th in a 5:30pm CT contest that will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
