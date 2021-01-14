Marsha Blackburn releases Statement on Impeachment Proceedings

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R—Tenn.) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed an article of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump.

“To persist with impeachment now, with just days to go in the current administration, will further divide Americans and exacerbate tensions,” said Senator Blackburn. “Moving forward, it is my sincere hope Congress will work on a bipartisan basis to restore the confidence of the American people in our elections and affirm our shared commitment to the rule of law.”

Sections

Topics