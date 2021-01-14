Hello and Thank you! – From Clarksville Councilwoman Trish Butler

Clarksville, TN – Hello! Ward 12 and Clarksville,

My name is Trisha Butler and I am the new Councilwoman for Clarksville, Ward 12.

I just wanted to send a quick note to let Ward 12 Newsletter subscribers know that I was officially sworn in on January 5th, relieving former Councilman Jeff Burkhart, who had reached his term limit.

We all thank Mr. Burkhart for his service to the city and community and wish him the warmest regards in his ongoing endeavors.

The Clarksville City Council has already kicked off on an exciting note by swearing in a historic seven new members. The current council is more diverse than ever before and ready to get to work for Clarksville. I am honored Ward 12 voters afforded me this opportunity to serve.

Please feel free to reach out to me anytime, call, text, email, or on social media. Even if we don’t agree on something, I will always listen and consider your concerns. I’m here for you.

Before I say goodbye, for now, I wanted to ask for your feedback on an agenda item. The city is considering purchasing the Roxy Regional Theatre for $810,000, to be leased back to the current owners for $1.00 a year for three years. Future plans for the property are to build a “world-class” performing arts center.

The ordinance for the purchase was on the consent agenda on January 7th for a final vote and was pulled off then postponed until our February session. I voted against the postponement, but given the additional month, am taking the time to collect more public comments.

Please respond to this email if you have an opinion on this vote or any other comments or concerns.

Always hold me accountable, my feet to the fire, and thank you for participating in YOUR City government!

#PeopleOverPolitics

Councilwoman Trisha Butler

