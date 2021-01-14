Austin Peay State University Volleyball’s Brooke Moore named to Preseason All-OVC Team

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball senior outside hitter Brooke Moore earned recognition on the Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team, released Wednesday ahead of the scheduled February 7th start to the spring schedule.

Additionally, the league’s head coaches and sports information directors picked the Governors to finish fifth in its predicted team order of finish. Southeast Missouri was the preseason favorite with 10 first-place votes and 222 points, followed closely by Jacksonville State (five firsts, 216 points), Morehead State (seven, 214), and Murray State (two, 180).

Moore, a Louisville, Kentucky native, finished last season ranked eighth among the OVC’s hitters with 3.20 digs per set, while her 378 kills were fifth-most among attackers. She also was among the league’s best defensive players, finishing the season ranked 10th with 372 total digs.

During her junior season, Moore became the eighth Austin Peay State University athlete to join the “Double-Grand Club” with 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs. She enters her senior season with 1,037 career kills (13th all-time) and 1,067 digs (20th all-time).

Austin Peay State University begins its delayed 2020 volleyball season in 25 days when it hosts Tennessee Tech in back-to-back matches, February 7th, and 8th. The 16-match, conference-only slate will be played on Sundays and Mondays, with the regular season concluding Monday, March 29th.

Austin Peay State University will open the revised OVC schedule against Tennessee Tech, February 7th-8th at the Dunn Center. Also visiting Clarksville this spring will be Morehead State (February 21st-22nd), Murray State (March 7th-8th), and SIU Edwardsville (March 21st-22nd).

The APSU Governors’ four road weekends include trips to Tennessee State (February 14th-15th), Eastern Illinois (February 28th-March 1st), Southeast Missouri (March 14th-15th), and UT Martin (March 28th-29th).

Austin Peay State University will not face Belmont or Jacksonville State in the revised schedule.

