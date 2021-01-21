APSU Women’s Tennis set to defend OVC Title, 2021 Spring Schedule released

Clarksville, TN – After last season’s title defense was cut short for Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis, head coach Ross Brown is set to announce the upcoming 2021 spring tennis schedule for the still defending Ohio Valley Conference champions.

The APSU Governors will kick off Brown’s ninth season at the helm with a 1:30pm, January 24th match against Central Arkansas in Nashville.

After the season-opening match, the Govs will travel to Chattanooga (February 14th), Carson-Newman (February 20th), Middle Tennessee (February 27th), and North Alabama (March 6th).

After four-straight matches on the road, the Governors will play their first home match in Clarksville when they take on Illinois State at 11:00am, March 9th. APSU will then wrap up the non-conference slate when they play a 12:00pm, March 12th match against Western Kentucky in Clarksville.

Following a seven-match non-conference schedule, the Governors will kick off Ohio Valley Conference play at home with a 10:00am, March 26th match against Jacksonville State. Austin Peay State University will then hit the road for a pair of OVC matches against Southeast Missouri (April 2nd) and UT Martin (April 3rd).

The Govs will return home for matches against Eastern Illinois (April 9th) and SIU Edwardsville (April 10th), before hitting the road for the final time in the regular season to take on Belmont (April 13th). Finally, APSU will play its regular-season finale when they host Murray State for a 12:00pm, April 16th match.

As was previously announced by the OVC, due to challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, it was decided that field sizes for some OVC Championships will be reduced as a one-year measure only. Men’s and women’s tennis are two of the team sports moving to smaller championship fields, and only four teams will qualify for the postseason.

With only four teams qualifying for the OVC Championship, the semifinal matches will be played on April 24th and the finals will be played on April 25th at a site that has yet to be determined.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

2021 APSU Women’s Tennis Schedule

Download (PDF, 163KB)

