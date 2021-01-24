Austin Peay State University Cross Country’s Sara Martin dominates at Belmont Opener

Nashville, TN – A quartet of runners got the 2020-21 cross country season underway for Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country at the Belmont Opener.

The story of the day for the Govs was the performance of junior Sara Martin, who shattered her personal-best in the five-kilometer with a 19:25.74 mark to place 36th overall.

She broke the 20-minute mark for the first time in her Austin Peay State University career to earn her second top-40 finish in as many appearances at Belmont.

“Watching Sara the last year and a half, we started seeing her aggressiveness and confidence at Purdue during indoor season,” said head coach Valerie Brown. “She’s had such a grateful attitude about doing what she loves to do and staying committed to it.”

Molly Howard led the rest of the Govs across the line, posting a 22:05.43 mark ahead of freshman Mikayla Filkins (22:20.61), who made her Austin Peay debut, and senior Keleah Shell (23:40.40).

“Molly is the leader and so encouraging of her teammates, and they really respond to her,” Brown said. “Mikayla is already improving; she set a personal-best from her high school times and looked really comfortable in her first meet.”

Click here for Complete Results.

The Austin Peay State University Govs return to action is scheduled for February 5th at the Murray State Invitational, in Murray Kentucky.

