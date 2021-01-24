APSU Men’s Cross Country kicks off Season at Belmont Opener, Sunday

Nashville, TN – A quartet of runners got the 2020-21 cross country season underway for Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country at the Belmont Opener.

Sophomore Stone Norris was the top finisher for the Govs, posting a 29:55.34 mark to take 58th; the Clarksville native put up a time within 30 seconds of his career-best in his first meet since November 2019. Another Clarksville native, Ryan Martin was the second Gov across the line at 31:08.57 (61st).

Two freshmen made their Austin Peay State University debuts in Nashville; Robert Fitzgerald turned in a 32:26.88 in his first appearance as a Gov, while Robert Mullen was just behind him at 32:55.03.

“I was pleased,” said head coach Valerie Brown. “It wasn’t our best day but it wasn’t bad by any means. Thomas Porter is the leader of that team, and without their leader, I think they were a little nervous to get out too quick because he usually leads them out. But I think the next race will be better, they’ll be past some first-race jitters, and I don’t think we could have asked for more after such a long lay-off.”

The APSU Men’s Cross Country team return to action is scheduled for February 5th at the Murray State Invitational, in Murray Kentucky.

