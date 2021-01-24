Marsha Blackburn Report: Advocating For The American People

Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, I joined my fellow U.S. Senators at the inauguration ceremony to honor our traditions and witness the peaceful transition of power that has been the hallmark of our democracy since 1789.

I wish our new President and Vice President well and will continue my work to protect our constitutional freedoms and improve the lives of Tennesseans.

Advocating For The American People

President Joe Biden spent his first few hours in the White House signing a flood of executive orders and actions the administration claims will help American families. But I’m concerned these actions will do quite the opposite and put Americans out of work at a time when families are already struggling to make ends meet.

For instance, those executive orders focused on green climate policy will lead to a loss of energy independence, higher energy costs, and the destruction of good-paying American jobs.

Upholding The Constitution

Thank you to our brave men and women serving in the Tennessee National Guard who helped defend the rule of law this week at the United States Capitol. Meeting a few of these National Guard members as they safeguarded the halls of democracy was an honor.

Encouraging Tennessee’s Youth

Applications are open to Appalachia’s middle and high school students interested in entrepreneurship and STEM programs. Facilitated by the Appalachian Regional Commission, this opportunity encourages Tennessee’s youth to engage in unique learning opportunities and prepares them to become the next generation of innovators.

The deadline is March 1st, 2021, so make sure to share and apply before then!

Proposing Legislation To End Illegal Immigration

Secure borders are essential for national sovereignty. This week I am proposing two pieces of legislation to address the illegal immigration crisis. By banning birth tourism and stopping the approval of drivers licenses for illegal immigrants, we help to discourage illegal immigration to the United States.

Prioritizing Tennessee Small Businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low interest disaster loans to small businesses in Bradley and Polk counties that were impacted by last April’s devastating storms. The deadline for this funding is February 22nd, 2021, so make sure to apply if you are eligible.

Marsha’s Roundup

NBA basketball player Enes Kanter joins us on ‘Unmuted with Marsha’ to discuss his human rights activism and the importance of ensuring free speech in Turkey.

