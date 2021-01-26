Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Closes Computer Lab, Meeting Rooms

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will temporarily close their computer lab and meeting rooms to the public out of an abundance of caution due to employee-related COVID-19 Coronavirus cases.

The closure of these spaces begins today, Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 with the expectation of reopening the rooms on February 10th.

The library employs 46 people who work various schedules at the facility. Eight library employees have tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus. The employees are quarantined and are checked on daily.

“We have followed all guidelines outlined by County Government requiring all employees and patrons to wear masks and our employees maintain a 6-foot distance or greater from all patrons. Contact with patrons is extremely minimal mostly due to technological advances that were implemented a few years ago. We decided to take extra caution and temporarily close the meeting rooms and the computer lab,” said Library Director Martha Hendricks.

The only exception to the use of meeting room space is the Montgomery County Government Red Cross Blood Drive which will take place on Monday, February 1st. The large meeting room will never have more than 10 people inside and appointments are prescheduled online. The decision for this exception was based on the critical need for blood.

All in-person services and programming at the library have been on hold since March 18th, 2020. Patrons may still browse the bookshelves and check out books and other library items. To keep up with the many online services and programming offered by the library, you can visit the Clarksville Montgomery County Public Library Facebook Page or go to mcgtn.net.

