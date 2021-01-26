Roxy Regional Theatre’s Roxy Reads series features David Mamet’s “A Life In The Theatre”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – While we continue our brief hiatus from films and performances in accordance with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders limiting gatherings, the Roxy Regional Theatre invites you to join us on our Facebook page for our “Roxy Reads” series, featuring David Mamet’s comedic drama “A Life In The Theatre” this Friday, January 29th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Read by Executive Director Ryan Bowie and Technical Director/Company Member Matthew Combs, “A Life In The Theatre” portrays the changing relationship of John and Robert, two actors — one older and experienced, the other a young up-and-comer — working together in a repertory company.

Robert, the older man, feels he has a great deal to teach John, and, as they work together in a series of shows, he passes on his wisdom.

John, the novice, hangs on Robert’s every word at first, knowing that he has a lot to learn about the theatre.

As time goes on, however, Robert becomes resentful of John’s success, and John, ever more confident, tires of Robert’s cliche advice.

While this reading is FREE to watch, donations to the Roxy Regional Theatre are appreciated and can be made via our Giving Matters page at https://bit.ly/2HXepgw

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

