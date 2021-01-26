State Representative Curtis Johnson named Deputy Speaker

Nashville, TN – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has named State Representative Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville) Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly.

Johnson previously served as Speaker Pro-Tempore under former Speaker Beth Harwell for six years and as Deputy Speaker during the 2020 legislative session.

“Curtis Johnson is a stalwart servant in our General Assembly, and his extensive institutional knowledge and legislative experience will continue to benefit our entire leadership team,” said Speaker Sexton.

“I appreciate his leadership and his willingness to continue serving as Deputy Speaker. I know he will help our entire body remain successful so we can continue moving Tennessee forward in the right direction,” Sexton stated.

As Deputy Speaker, Representative Johnson will help schedule and guide the flow of legislation on the House floor. Additionally, he will assist Speaker Sexton in the administrative decisions of the House, chair the Select Ethics Committee, and serve as a liaison to both local and national legislatures.

“I am honored and I appreciate Speaker Sexton’s reappointment to continue serving as Deputy Speaker for the 112th General Assembly,” said Representative Johnson. “This unique opportunity will enable me to work closely with House Republican leadership so we can all continue better addressing the critical needs within our community and this state.”

Deputy Speaker Johnson is also a member of the House Commerce, House Government Operations, House Insurance, and House State Government Committees, as well as the House Business & Utilities and Public Service Subcommittees, and the Joint Commerce, Labor, Transportation, and Agriculture Committee.

Johnson lives in Clarksville and represents Tennessee House District 68, which includes part of Montgomery County. He can be reached by email at *protected email* or by calling 615.741.4341.

