APSU Sports’ Chelsie Buckman picked for NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Operations Assistant Chelsie Buckman has been selected for the 2021 NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar, bringing together more than 300 graduate assistants and interns from NCAA member institutions, conference offices, and affiliate organizations to receive educational programming to advance their careers in college athletics.

The three-day virtual program will educate, develop and connect young professionals with the skills necessary to accelerate their career progression in college sports.

Participants walk away with valuable insight into college athletics, a more in-depth understanding of self-awareness and core values, and an expansive network of peers and industry leaders to continue to lean upon throughout their professional journey.

Through this exposure, participants will return to their current roles with skills and knowledge that will help them succeed in the next steps of their career.

“We are thrilled to offer our Emerging Leaders Seminar in the virtual space, as we recognize the absolute necessity in providing interns and graduate assistants with developmental programming during these continued difficult circumstances,” said Lamarr Pottinger, associate director of NCAA leadership development.

The seminar sessions include navigating a job search in college sports; identifying purpose and the pursuit of passion in the workplace; building the skills of crucial conversations and emotional intelligence; leadership up, down, and across; and prioritizing self-care within the college sports industry. The participants also will have opportunities to engage in breakout sessions based on functional areas of interest, networking with professionals within their field.

Seminar speakers will include directors of athletics, conference commissioners, NCAA staff members, head coaches, and experienced administrators from a diverse representation of the campus membership.

“I am honored to have been selected to attend this week’s 2021 NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar,” Buckman said. “I feel like I am walking away with a more valuable insight into how collegiate athletics operate and a more in-depth understanding of my own leadership skills. I have really enjoyed networking with NCAA leaders and peers and hearing their stories. My hope is that this program will help give me the skills necessary to accelerate my career progression in college sports.”

Buckman, a 2013 graduate of Indiana’s School of Journalism, will graduate with her master’s in Management in May. She joined the Austin Peay family in 2019 after serving two years as a project manager for the Evansville Sports Corporation, assisting in management, operations, and logistics for a variety of events including the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

