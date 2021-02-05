Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Spring Assessment Updates





Montgomery County, TN – This is an important update regarding the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) and the ACT exam for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) students. ACT Exams (High School Only in March) On Tuesday, March 2nd, all CMCSS juniors, and any senior who is designated to take the ACT, will take the ACT exam in-person at their enrolled school. This includes both traditional and virtual students. To best meet the needs of students taking the ACT and follow health and safety protocols, March 2nd will be a remote learning day for high school traditional students who are not taking the ACT. The ACT is a graduation requirement in the state of Tennessee, and is important for students to qualify for college entrance requirements, the Hope Scholarship, CMCSS Work Ethic Distinction, benchmarks for Honors and Highest Honors diplomas, numerous scholarships, and determining class rank for seniors in January. On March 2nd, all students taking the ACT exam will need to arrive at their enrolled school no later than 7:30am. Traditional students taking the ACT exam who ride CMCSS transportation should be at their bus stop at the regularly scheduled time in the morning. Students will finish the exam by approximately 12:30pm. Virtual students taking the ACT may leave after the exam. Schools will share more details with their individual school communities prior to March 2nd. TCAP Assessments (All CMCSS Families in April) TCAP assessments are administered to students in grades 3-12, and CMCSS is required by law to administer these tests to all students – both traditional and CMCSS K-12 Virtual. The 2020-2021 TCAP assessments are paper and pencil as determined by the state, so students must take these assessments in-person. In order to accommodate in-person testing for CMCSS K-12 Virtual students while adhering to COVID-19 Coronavirus precautions, there will be changes to schedules in mid-April. Please see below for more information. Pre-K through 2nd-Grade Traditional and Virtual Students: There will be no disruptions to schedules during the TCAP assessment window for traditional or virtual students in Pre-K through 2nd grade. Traditional students in Pre-K through 2nd grade will continue in-person learning April 12th-22nd. Kindergarten through 12th-Grade Traditional Students in Self-Contained Special Populations Classrooms: There will be no disruptions to schedules during the TCAP assessment window for traditional students in special populations self-contained classrooms. All traditional students in self-contained classrooms will continue in-person learning April 12th-22nd. 3rd-Grade through 12th-Grade Traditional Students: In order to accommodate in-person testing for virtual students, there will be four remote learning days for traditional students in grades 3-12. Teachers will provide more information to students on how to access lessons from home during the remote learning days, April 13th-16th. Please see below for the TCAP assessment and remote learning schedules for traditional students in grades 3-12.

2020-2021 TCAP Assessment and Remote Schedule for Traditional Students Date Status Assessments Mon., April 12 In-Person Grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, HS: English I, English II, US History Tue., April 13 Remote No assessments during remote Wed., April 14 Remote No assessments during remote Thu., April 15 Remote No assessments during remote Fri., April 16 Remote No assessments during remote Mon., April 19 In-Person Grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, HS: English I, English II, Algebra II Tue., April 20 In-Person Grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, HS: Algebra I, Biology Wed., April 21 In-Person Grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, HS: Geometry Note: High school traditional students who do not have a TCAP assessment on assigned days (April 12th, April 19th-21st) will not report to school and will learn remotely. Teachers will provide more information to students on how to access lessons on these days. Middle College: Students at the Middle College at APSU will not transition to remote learning April 13th-16th.

3rd-Grade through 12th-Grade Virtual Students: Virtual students in grades 3-8 and high school virtual students in English I or II, US History, Algebra I or II, Geometry, and Biology will report to their enrolled school for in-person TCAP assessments. Please see below for the TCAP assessment schedule for virtual students in grades 3-12. 2020-2021 TCAP Assessment Schedule for Virtual Students Date Status Assessments Tue., April 13 In-Person Grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, HS: English I, English II, US History Wed., April 14 In-Person Grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, HS: English I, English II, Algebra II Thu., April 15 In-Person Grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, HS: Algebra I, Biology Fri., April 16 In-Person Grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, HS: Geometry Note: High school virtual students who do not have a TCAP assessment will not report to a school on in-person days (April 13th-16th). Health & Safety: Varying degrees of comfortability and underlying health conditions during the pandemic are important considerations for CMCSS as it plans to accommodate virtual students for in-person testing. In order to provide as much physical distancing as possible, the majority of traditional students will be remote during the assessment window for virtual students. Face masks are required for all students and employees. For CMCSS’ full COVID-19 safety and health overview, please visit: https://www.cmcss.net/blog/2020/07/24/cmcss-traditional-model-safety-and-health-overview/ Transportation: CMCSS will route buses specifically for virtual students who need transportation on testing days. Later this week, the district will send an electronic form to parents/guardians of virtual students in grades 3-12 so families can indicate if this service is needed. Meals: CMCSS’ Child Nutrition Department will be preparing and serving meals on testing days or virtual students may bring their own lunches. Individual schools will provide more information about meal schedules. For more information on meals or prices, please visit www.cmcss.net/child-nutrition/ Note for Special Populations & English Language Learners: Students participating in the TCAP-ALT and ACCESS assessments will not follow the testing schedules above. Schools will communicate TCAP-ALT and ACCESS testing information and schedules in the coming days. If you have any immediate questions, please reach out to your child’s teacher. Click here for the above information housed on the district website.

