Montgomery County Government Offices to Open Two Hours Late, Friday

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will open two hours later than normal operating hours on Friday, February 12th, 2021 due to icy conditions on bridges and some County roads. All offices are expected to be open by 10:00am.

The Montgomery County Health Department will begin administering vaccinations at 10:30am. For those who have an appointment for a vaccination at an earlier time frame please come in at 10:30am. The staff will work to provide vaccinations to everyone who had a scheduled appointment.

Bi-County Solid Waste Landfill and Convenience Centers will be open at normal operating hours.

Montgomery County Mayor Durrett made the decision to open late after communicating with leadership from the Highway Department as well as Emergency Medical Services and the Emergency Management Agency regarding road conditions.

